Pune VIDEOS: Siya Goyal's Viral Party Videos Spark Fresh Buzz Amid Ketan Agarwal Murder Investigation | Sourced

Pune: As the investigation into the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal continues, several old photos and videos from the social media account believed to belong to accused Siya Goyal have gone viral, drawing fresh public attention to her personal life. The videos are reportedly sourced from her Instagram Stories highlights on her account.

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The videos, which appear to show Goyal at parties and social gatherings, have been widely circulated across social media platforms following her arrest in the case. Some clips purportedly show her consuming alcohol at a pub. However, the authenticity, date and context of these videos have not been independently verified by investigating agencies, and the police have not stated that the material forms part of the investigation.

The viral posts have also reignited a dispute between the two families over Goyal’s lifestyle.

Earlier, Goyal’s parents publicly denied claims that she consumed alcohol and objected to portrayals of their daughter as a “party girl.” In contrast, Ketan Agarwal’s mother alleged that Goyal drank alcohol despite being told that it would not be accepted in their household and further claimed that this had been concealed from them. These allegations have been made by the victim’s family and have not been established in court.

Ketan Agarwal, a 26-year-old businessman from Pune, died after falling from a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18. The incident was initially reported as an accidental fall. However, Pune Rural Police later registered a murder case and arrested Agarwal’s fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged partner, Chetan Choudhary.

Police have alleged that the two conspired to kill Agarwal after planning the crime over several weeks. According to investigators, the accused allegedly carried out reconnaissance visits, rehearsed the act before the incident, met at a café to finalise the plan and used a scooter to avoid toll plazas and CCTV cameras while travelling to Lohagad Fort. Police have also examined other aspects of the case, including the victim’s missing passport and mobile phone. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Maharashtra government has directed that the case be tried in a fast-track court, and senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as the special public prosecutor.

The allegations made by the police are yet to be tested during trial. Under Indian law, the accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.