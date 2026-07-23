WATCH: 'Simon Come Back' At Pune Protest? The Viral Placard And The History Behind It | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A placard reading “Simon Come Back” was among several messages displayed during a protest at Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Square in Pimpri on Thursday. The gathering was organised in solidarity with students protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over alleged NEET examination irregularities and student rights.

The placard appeared to be a satirical reference to the historic “Simon Go Back” slogan, one of the most well-known slogans of India’s freedom movement. Protesters also held photographs of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and copies of the Constitution while raising slogans such as “Jai Bhim”, “Jai Samvidhan”, “Inquilab Zindabad” and “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao”.

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What’s The Context?

The slogan “Simon Go Back” became famous in 1928 when Indians protested against the Simon Commission, a British-appointed committee that had no Indian members despite being tasked with reviewing constitutional reforms. The commission faced nationwide protests wherever it travelled.

The protestors claimed that the “Simon Come Back” placard did not appear to be a literal call for the return of the Simon Commission. They said it was an ironic political message using a historic slogan to express dissatisfaction with the present situation. The message was displayed alongside other placards related to the ongoing student protests.

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Simon Commission…

The Simon Commission, officially known as the Indian Statutory Commission, was appointed by the British government under Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin in November 1927. It was chaired by Sir John Simon and comprised seven British Members of Parliament. The commission was sent to India to review the working of the Government of India Act, 1919, and recommend future constitutional reforms.

However, its complete exclusion of Indians from the panel sparked widespread anger across the country. Major political organisations, including the Indian National Congress and a large section of the Muslim League, boycotted the commission, arguing that Indians should have a decisive role in shaping their own constitutional future. As the commission toured the country in 1928, it was greeted with black flags and protesters shouting "Simon Go Back", which soon became one of the defining slogans of India's freedom movement.

One of the most significant protests took place in Lahore on October 30, 1928, where nationalist leader Lala Lajpat Rai led a demonstration against the commission. Police carried out a lathi charge during the protest, and Rai suffered serious injuries. He died weeks later, and many freedom fighters held the police action responsible for his death. The incident became a turning point in the independence movement and inspired a new wave of nationalist activism.

Protest Supported Nationwide NEET Row…

Thousands of students, parents, senior citizens, social activists and members of various organisations attended the demonstration. The protest was organised to support the nationwide movement led by educationist Sonam Wangchuk and activist Abhijit Dipke over alleged NEET irregularities and demands related to student rights.

Participants also condemned the alleged police action against students protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Several students claimed peaceful protesters were subjected to police action and demanded greater transparency in the education system and protection of students’ rights. These allegations could not be independently verified.

The demonstration remained peaceful and concluded with participants reiterating their support for the students protesting in the national capital.