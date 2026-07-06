WATCH: Pune Under Water As Torrential Rain Causes Widespread Waterlogging | Anand Chaini

Torrential rainfall overnight has led to waterlogging across Pune, with areas like Uttamnagar entirely flooded.

Govind Hinge, a resident of Shivne, said, "The roads have become rivers and, since morning, minor accidents have been reported in the area due to waterlogging. The water in our area has reached knee level. Despite repeated complaints, PMC officials didn't pay attention, and now we are facing hardship. Some of us even had to volunteer and remove the clogging from the drains because the water would have entered our shops."

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Reshma Pathan, a resident of Chandani Chowk, said, "The waterlogging situation is not just in our area; it's all over the city. There's been huge traffic since morning on the Pune-Mumbai Highway. Our househelp, who lives in Bavdhan Budruk, couldn't come to work because water had entered her home. Even in our area, the roads have become rivers."

Nine workers have reportedly been stranded in floodwaters at a company in the Chakan industrial area. Similarly, in Mulshi taluka, 15 people have been stranded due to flooding in Jambhe village. In Lonavala, students have reportedly been stranded due to flooding at Vedant Academy. A landslide has occurred in Apte village, where approximately 25 people are reported to be trapped in Maval taluka.

In the early hours of Sunday, a water supply line of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, which runs over the canal behind Magarpatta City, burst, causing a large amount of water to enter Magarpatta City and the surrounding area.

From midnight to 5am, a large volume of water accumulated in Magarpatta, leading to an emergency situation. However, the situation is now under control.

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According to officials, most instances of water accumulation were caused by plastic waste carried by rainwater, which clogged drainage chambers and led to temporary flooding above the chamber level. Except for Wagholi, where the area's naturally low-lying topography required pumping, no other location needed water to be pumped out.

Officials said that as soon as a heavy rainfall alert was received at around 8.30pm on Saturday, assistant municipal commissioners and solid waste management teams were deployed across their respective jurisdictions. In several locations, simply removing the covers of blocked drainage chambers allowed the accumulated water to drain away quickly.

The civic administration noted that these conditions occurred despite rainfall exceeding 100 mm, making it the first major downpour of the monsoon season.

Officials maintained that the city's response was largely in line with the planning carried out before the monsoon, while acknowledging that shortcomings were observed in certain areas. They said improvements would continue throughout the season based on the lessons learned from each rainfall event.

The administration also stated that it had taken note of all concerns and suggestions raised during the discussion in a constructive manner and would continue to proactively share updates on its preparedness and ongoing efforts.