Pune VIDEOS: Hinjawadi IT Park Turns Into A Traffic Nightmare As Heavy Rain Floods IT Hub | Sourced

Pune: Heavy rainfall continued to cripple normal life in Hinjawadi IT Park on Monday, with widespread waterlogging reported across Maan, Marunji and all three phases of the IT hub. Several underpasses connecting Hinjawadi with Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad were submerged, which severely affected traffic movement and prompted police to advise people to avoid non-essential travel.

Persistent rain over the past two days led to waterlogging at several locations in Hinjawadi Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3, disrupting the daily commute of thousands of IT professionals. Maan and Marunji were among the worst-affected areas.

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Major underpasses on the Katraj-Dehu Road Bypass, including those near Bhumkar Chowk and Bhujbal Chowk, were inundated, causing long traffic snarls and making travel difficult for commuters heading to and from the IT park.

Police Inspector Rahul Sonawane of the Hinjawadi Traffic Division appealed to citizens to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary, citing the continued rainfall and waterlogged roads.

Many IT companies in Hinjawadi allowed employees to work from home due to the weather conditions and travel disruptions. However, commuters who had to travel faced slow-moving traffic and flooded roads across the area.

Residents said waterlogging has become a recurring problem in Hinjawadi during every monsoon. They claimed several stretches beneath the ongoing metro construction were among the worst affected, with rainwater accumulating quickly and taking hours to recede.

Pune district remains under a Red Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has forecast very heavy rainfall and strong winds. Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from flood-prone areas until the weather improves.