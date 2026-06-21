Pune VIDEO: Just 5 Minutes Of Rain Leaves Hinjawadi Waterlogged Again; Residents Slam Authorities As Annual Problem Returns | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Several parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad received much-awaited rainfall on Sunday afternoon after more than 20 days. However, within minutes of the showers, roads in Hinjawadi IT Park and nearby areas were waterlogged once again, reviving concerns over the area's recurring monsoon flooding.

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According to residents, it took barely five to ten minutes of moderate rainfall for roads in Hinjawadi, Marunji and Maan to get submerged, disrupting traffic and exposing the poor state of stormwater infrastructure.

"The rains lasted around 10 minutes, and it wasn't even heavy. It wasn't peak monsoon. But the roads in Hinjawadi, Marunji and Maan were clogged with water within just five minutes. Where is the infrastructure?" local resident Vivek Sharma told The Free Press Journal.

The authorities started their action after the situation surfaced. However, neither civic body covering the Hinjawadi area has yet issued a statement explaining why the water clogging was witnessed.

Who To Blame?

The incident comes days after Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari said PMRDA should not be held solely responsible if waterlogging occurs in Hinjawadi this monsoon. He had pointed out that multiple agencies, including PMRDA, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Gram Panchayats, Pune Zilla Parishad and the Public Works Department (PWD), share responsibility for the area's infrastructure.

Chaudhari had said PMRDA had completed all pre-monsoon works within its jurisdiction and that the actual reason for any future waterlogging would have to be identified based on which agency was responsible for the affected area. He had also announced that he would personally inspect the pre-monsoon works in Hinjawadi.

Hinjawadi’s Waterlogging History…

Hinjawadi has faced severe waterlogging during the monsoon for several years. Last June, heavy rains on June 7 and June 22 flooded major roads in the IT Park, bringing traffic to a standstill. Officials had then identified blocked natural streams, encroachments and an inadequate drainage system as key reasons behind the flooding.

To address the issue, MIDC has prepared a long-term project worth Rs 125 crore. The plan includes a 17.5-km stormwater drainage network, underground concrete drains on flood-prone roads and restoration of natural water channels to improve rainwater flow.

Despite repeated reviews and promises by various agencies over the years, Sunday's rainfall showed that Hinjawadi continues to remain vulnerable even before the peak monsoon begins.