Angels Of Pune: One Woman's Vision To Ensure Every Child Grows Up Safe & Protected | Sourced

For nearly two decades, the Hope For the Children Foundation (HFCF) has been working to create safe, inclusive and empowering environments for vulnerable children, women and youth through education, protection and community development.

Founded in 2007 by Caroline Audoir de Valter, this Pune-based non-profit organisation has steadily expanded its reach by collaborating with schools, police departments, Anganwadis, hospitals and local communities to build child-friendly spaces that protect and empower children.

For Caroline, HFCF was born out of both a personal connection with India and a family tradition of giving back.

"I came to India for the first time in 2000 and almost instantly fell in love with the country," she said. "Then, when I visited India for the second time the following year, I observed the struggles of the common people, which inspired me to contribute towards community development," she added.

"While I was growing up, my family had a foundation and was actively involved in human welfare initiatives and philanthropy, so from an early age, I knew I wanted to follow in my family's footsteps," she said.

However, it was her time in India that transformed those early values into a clear sense of purpose, inspiring her to take the first steps towards establishing her own foundation.

"Once I came to India, I started volunteering at child care institutes across different states to understand how I could contribute. This exposure eventually led me to realise that I wanted to start my own NGO. This spark of realisation came from years of observing how strong and resilient the people of this country are, despite the challenges they face," she added.

Over the years, the organisation has evolved from a grassroots initiative into a recognised institution committed to community development and women's empowerment. Through its child-friendly initiative, HFCF seeks to strengthen the systems surrounding children rather than focusing solely on individual interventions.

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According to Caroline, child protection remains the foundation's most pressing concern.

"Children are most vulnerable when they are left unprotected. At a very young age, many are drawn into addiction, crime and other harmful influences. Our mission is to ensure they have the protection they need to grow up safely," she said.

She further added that the foundation's work extends beyond children to their families, particularly parents, who play a crucial role in shaping a child's future.

"We conduct regular counselling sessions with parents because many of them have never had the opportunity to receive an education themselves. This often leads to the mindset that education is unnecessary for their children as well. Unless we change that mindset, the cycle continues from one generation to the next. By involving parents, we help them understand that education can transform not just a child's future but an entire family's," she noted.

This philosophy has shaped several pioneering initiatives. The foundation launched Maharashtra's first Child-Friendly Police Station at Lashkar in 2020, followed by Child-Friendly Police Stations across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in 2021. In 2022, HFCF introduced India's first Child-Friendly Railway Task Force and Community Railway Room. The following year saw the launch of the state's first Child-Friendly School in Talegaon. In 2024, HFCF established Child-Friendly Anganwadis and India's first Child-Friendly Hospital in Aundh, extending protection and support to children from early childhood onwards.

While these milestones reflect the foundation's institutional growth, Caroline says its greatest motivation lies in the lives it touches every day.

"The biggest inspiration for me is the smile on the faces of the children and the beneficiaries," she said.

For HFCF, success is measured not only through programmes and partnerships but also through the confidence of children who grow up in safer, more inclusive environments. The foundation brings together government departments, educational institutions and community stakeholders to create child-friendly ecosystems across Maharashtra.

As HFCF looks to the future, its vision remains rooted in the same principles that inspired its founding nearly two decades ago: to educate, empower and transform, ensuring every child has the opportunity to grow in a safe, supportive and nurturing environment.

Reflecting on the foundation's journey, Caroline referenced the famous quote often attributed to Mahatma Gandhi.

"Together, we can be the change we want to see in the world. I add the word 'together' to that quote because I strongly believe that only through collective effort can any initiative truly thrive," she said.

She also encouraged people to support the organisation in ways that go beyond financial contributions.

"Support doesn't always have to be monetary. People can volunteer their time, share their skills and expertise, mentor children and youth, spread awareness about our work, or become advocates for child protection in their own communities. Every contribution, no matter how small, helps us create a safer and more inclusive future for children," she concluded.