WATCH: Clash Breaks Out Between Warkaris And Cops During Palkhi Ceremony At Alandi Temple

WATCH: Clash Breaks Out Between Pilgrims And Cops During Palkhi Ceremony at Alandi Temple |

Pune: An argument broke out on Sunday between warkaris-devotees of Lord Vitthal- and police during a procession in Maharashtra's Pune district but there was no lathicharge, a senior officer said.

Opposition parties, however, claimed police lathicharged warkaris and demanded a high-level probe and strict action.

The incident occurred when devotees were scrambling to gain entry into Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Samadhi Mandir in Alandi town, 22 km from Pune city, during the ceremonial procession which is part of the annual Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage to Pandharpur.

Police had made elaborate arrangements and held meetings with temple trustees to prevent any untoward incident, said Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad, Vinay Kumar Choubey.

While the police were sending batches of 75 devotees at a time, a few people breached the barricades and tried to enter the temple, he said.

"There was an altercation when police tried to stop them," Choubey said but refuted allegations that police lathi-charged warkaris.

The issue took a political turn with opposition NCP and Congress claiming that police lathicharged warkaris.

"I condemn the (state) government for the incident of lathi-charge on warkaris. This has never happened in so many years. The pilgrimage (to Pandharpur) has been a tradition for the past few centuries.

"The administration's mismanagement put a blot on this annual celebration. It is anguishing to see the lathi-charge on the warkari community. Those who are at fault should face action," NCP working president and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule said.

She said warkaris have played the role of the guide (to society) through their simple and easy teachings.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole demanded a high-level inquiry and strict action against the guilty.

He said police officials involved in lathicharge should be suspended.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto described the incident as shameful.

"Since March, an atmosphere of tension and violence prevails in the state. Today warkaris in Alandi have been lathicharged. This is shameful. If Devendra Fadnavis (home minister) cannot run the state, he should resign,' he said.

Security of Varkaris is of utmost importance: Fadnavis

While stating that security of Varkaris is of utmost importance for the government, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday, appealed not to resort to politics over incidents that never happened, even as MPCC Chief Nana Patole blamed the Shinde-Fadnavi government for lathi-charge on Varkaris at Alandi while senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar termed it unfortunate.

"There has been no incident of lathi chrge at Alandi. Hence, I appeal the opposition not to politicize the issue over the things that never happened," Fadnavis said after the reports of lathi charge on varkaris at Alandi went viral.

"Security and safety of Varkaris is of utmost importance for us. In the past, when the MVA government was in power, several women devotees were injured in incidents of stampede. The police were primarily concerned about it and had taken all precautions to avoid repetition of any such incident," Fadnavis said while talking about the incident at Alandi.

"Last year there was a stampede-like situation and hence this year the committee under principle district magistrate, charity commissioner, chief trustee Dhage-Patil and chiefs of all 'Dindi's had a meeting wherein it was decided that every Dindi will be given 75 passes for entry. Accordingly all the planning was done. However, some local young men tried to forcibly enter the temple premises leading to skirmish. But, now the condition is under control and police is talking to the local leaders," Fadnavis said.

"We too have taken the incident seriously. Some media organizations said that there was lathi charge. I appeal to everyone that they should behave responsibly and avoid anything that might lead to public outrage," he added.

While reacting to the demands raised by MPCC Chief Nana Patole, Fadnavis said that the opposition should behave responsibly and avoid politicizing the issue.

"There was a stampede like situation last year and several women devotees were injured. We had not resorted to politics back then," Fadnavis said adding that it is unfortunate if the opposition is only after politicizing every issue and not concerned about safety of the Varkaris.

