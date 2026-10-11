WATCH: Patient Falls From Moving YCM Hospital Ambulance In Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad, Raising Safety Concerns

Patient Falls From Moving YCM Hospital Ambulance In Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad, Raising Safety Concerns | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: An unidentified patient fell from a moving ambulance operated by Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri on Sunday, raising serious questions about patient safety during medical transport. The incident took place on the hospital premises and was captured on mobile phone cameras by citizens.

The patient reportedly fell onto the road along with the stretcher while the ambulance was moving. Citizens at the spot confronted the driver and demanded action against him and the hospital administration.

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Patient Stable

Initial reports indicated that the patient had not suffered serious injuries. The patient was taken back to the hospital for treatment. However, the patient's condition has not been independently confirmed.

The incident has raised questions about whether the ambulance doors and stretcher were properly secured and whether a medical attendant was accompanying the patient.

Citizens Record Incident, Question Ambulance Driver

Videos of the incident show citizens confronting the ambulance driver after the patient fell onto the road. People at the spot questioned whether the ambulance door had been properly locked before the vehicle started moving.

Citizens also questioned the staff responsible for transporting the patient and demanded police action. The ambulance driver and a police constable were later seen returning to the spot.

The exact circumstances that led to the fall have not yet been established.

Questions Over YCM Hospital's Accountability

YCM Hospital is run by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Located in Sant Tukaram Nagar in Pimpri, it is a 750-bed multispeciality tertiary referral and teaching hospital established in 1989.

The incident has put the spotlight on the hospital's responsibility to ensure that patients are safely transported between medical facilities and hospital departments.

The hospital administration will need to clarify the sequence of events, who was responsible for supervising the patient during the journey and whether any safety procedures were violated.

Police Action, Official Inquiry Awaited

It could not be independently confirmed whether the police have registered a case or whether the hospital or PCMC has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The patient's identity and the circumstances in which the patient was being transported also remain unclear.

An official response from the hospital administration and the civic body was not available at the time of publishing this report. Their responses will be updated when they are provided.

The incident has renewed concerns over patient safety during ambulance transport and the safeguards in place to prevent such mishaps.