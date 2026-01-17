WATCH: Man Tries To Hang Himself In Kondhwa, Pune Police Save His Life With Timely CPR | Video Screengrab

A man who attempted to end his life in Pune's Kondhwa area was saved by the timely intervention of the Pune Police, who administered him CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and saved his life. The incident took place on Saturday. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

As seen in the video, a man tried to take in own life by hanging from a ceiling fan in a closed room. After the man did not open the door after repeatedly knocking on it, the family members called the police. The officials responded swiftly by arriving at the scene, breaking open the door, bringing him down and giving him CPR. Their presence of mind helped restore his breathing, after which he was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, the video went viral on social media, and the police personnel drew widespread appreciation for their prompt action. Many citizens praised the officers, stating that their quick response prevented a tragic loss of life.

According to local media reports, the two constables have been identified as Nikam and Rakshe.