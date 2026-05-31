WATCH: Man Armed With Baseball Bat Vandalises Car Near Police Station In Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad

Man Armed With Baseball Bat Vandalises Car Near Police Station In Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A car was allegedly vandalised by an unidentified man near Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station and opposite D.Y. Patil Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad, triggering concern among local residents. The incident reportedly happened on Saturday night.

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The incident, which was captured on video, shows a man arriving on a scooter carrying a baseball bat. He is seen approaching a parked car and repeatedly striking it.

The rear windscreen shattered after a forceful blow. The man then moved to the front of the vehicle and continued damaging it.

The incident reportedly caused panic in the area as several residents and passersby witnessed the vandalism.

Video Shows Violence…

According to eyewitnesses, the man also threatened people nearby while brandishing the baseball bat. In the video, he can allegedly be heard challenging onlookers and asking them, “What are you looking at?” while waving the bat.

According to available details, the reason behind this was reportedly the car overtaking him moments before he went ahead and vandalised the car. All this was caught on camera and placed nearby.

Video Sparks Concern…

The incident is reported to have taken place a short distance from Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station. Residents have raised concerns over the brazen nature of the act, given its proximity to a police establishment and a busy hospital area.

Attempts were made to contact Pimpri-Chinchwad Police for details regarding the incident and any action taken so far. However, no official response had been received at the time of publication. It remains unclear whether a case has been registered or if the accused has been identified.

Further details are awaited.