WATCH: Koyna Dam's Six-Arched Gates Decorated With Tricolour Lights For Republic Day Celebrations |

The 75th Republic Day was celebrated across the country with much fervour. All important landmarks and monuments were decorated with tricolour lights. Cities looked mesmerising with the tricolour illumination.

The dam has attracted lots of attention. People visiting the area are making videos and sharing them online.

In Satara, the six-arched gates of Koyna Dam in Koynanagar were brilliantly illuminated with lights on the eve of the Republic Day.

The Koyna Dam is a large dam located in the state of Maharashtra. It is situated in Koynanagar, which is part of the Satara district in the western part of Maharashtra. The dam is constructed on the Koyna River, a tributary of the Krishna River. Koyna Dam is one of the largest dams in Maharashtra and plays a crucial role in hydroelectric power generation.

#WATCH | Six Arched Gates Of Koyna Dam In #Koynanagar Were Brilliantly Illuminated On The Eve Of #RepublicDay #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/24sU8rzKgX — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 26, 2024

Meanwhile, Indian Railways celebrated the eve of Republic Day with fervour and gaiety. All prominent Railway Stations, offices, and buildings including Pune Railway Station and colonies were decorated with the National flag and are being illuminated with tricolour lighting.

Pune Railway Station building illuminated in Beautiful Tricolour on the eve of 75th Republic Day celebrations.#RepublicDay2024 #RepublicDay#RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/RFMdf84KyA — DRM Pune (@drmpune) January 26, 2024

Numerous countries extended their greetings and joined in the celebration of India's platinum Republic Day on Friday.

In Muscat, the Embassy of India conveyed its wishes for a 'Happy Republic Day' to all Indians. The Indian Embassy in Oman was beautifully adorned in the vibrant colors of the tricolor.

Embassy of India wishes all Indians a Happy Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/pK05EWgUWl — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) January 26, 2024

The Japanese Embassy in India inscribed "सारे जहां से अच्छा" on the X platform and conveyed, "On this festive occasion, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to our dear friend, India, and eagerly anticipate strengthening our partnership even more."

Parade in Delhi

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's establishment of 'self-rule' and respect for women in his 'kingdom of the people' formed the highlight of Maharashtra's Republic Day parade tableau.

The tableau depicted Rajmata Jijabai giving lessons in governance and politics to a younger Shivaji.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj carved out his independent kingdom from the Adilshahi Sultanate of Bijapur, which formed the foundation of the Maratha Empire.

The tableau depicted Shivaji's Ashtapradhan Mandal, with some women seen raising their concerns in a court.

The backend of the tableau depicted Chhatrapati Shivaji, Rajmata Jijabai and other courtiers with forts and the royal seal in the background.

The tableau also showed the edict of Chhatrapati Shivaji and his royal insignia.

The country celebrated 350 years of the coronation of the Maratha warrior last year.

(With inputs from agencies)