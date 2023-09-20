WATCH: Grand Arrival Of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Trust's Iconic Ganesha |

Amid the beats of traditional dhol-tasha and conch shells, the iconic Ganesha idol of the 'Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Trust,' India's pioneering public Ganesha, made a grand entry during a procession on Tuesday. Following a ritualistic puja, Lord Ganesha was installed in the 'Omkar Mahal' to the chants of 'Mangal Murti Morya.'

The procession began around 9:30 in the morning, with Lord Ganesha's chariot departing from the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Bhavan. Leading the procession were the Shriram Pathak and the Kalawant Pathak, featuring Marathi film actors who have become annual procession highlights. Following them were the Gajar Pathak and Keshav Shankhanad Pathak. Lord Ganesha's procession moved from Shaniwar Wada to the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Trust, passing through Appa Balwant Chowk on Bajirao Road. Countless devotees of Lord Ganesha enthusiastically participated in this spectacle, while thousands of Punekar devotees gathered to witness the procession, capturing these moments through selfies and candid photos.

Idol installed by Pandit Vijay Ghate

Around 12:30 in the afternoon, Lord Ganesha arrived at 'Omkar Mahal', where Pandit Vijay Ghate, a renowned tabla player, presided over the installation ceremony. Punit Balan and Janhavi Dhariwal-Balan, trustees and festival heads of the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Trust, along with other trustees, officers, and Ganesha devotees, graced the occasion.

Punit Balan, Trustee and Head of Celebrations at Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust, said, "The installation of the idol was done by Pandit Vijay Ghate. On this occasion, we all prayed for abundant rainfall everywhere. We prayed for farmers' happiness and for prosperity, peace, and happiness to prevail everywhere." He also revealed that the trust has planned various social and religious programs for the next ten days, including a health camp for Ganesha devotees.