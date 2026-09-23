WATCH: Dhol-Tasha Video From PCMC's YCM Hospital Sparks Concern, Police Begin Inquiry | Gaurav Kadam

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A video purportedly showing a dhol-tasha performance inside the premises of a Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)-run hospital has surfaced on social media, sparking concern among citizens over noise levels in a healthcare facility. The video was shared by advocate Ashok Bhagwan Dhaigude on social media. In his post, Dhaigude questioned the incident in a satirical manner.

The video has since drawn attention from citizens, who have raised questions over whether loud musical instruments should be played within hospital premises. They said hospitals require a quiet environment, particularly for patients undergoing treatment and their relatives. Senior Police Inspector Suhas Awhad of the Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station said police would look into the matter. “After conducting an inquiry, we will take action,” Awhad said.

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Video raises questions over hospital premises

The video purportedly shows dhol-tasha being played within the premises of the PCMC-run Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Sant Tukaram Nagar. However, the circumstances under which the video was recorded and whether the activity was authorised are yet to be established.

The video itself does not establish whether the performance was organised by the hospital administration, visitors or an outside group. It is also not clear whether the activity was part of an authorised event. The Sant Tukaram Nagar police have now said they will conduct an inquiry before deciding on further action.

YCMH is a major PCMC-run healthcare facility in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The hospital has 750 inpatient beds and provides both inpatient and outpatient medical services.

Citizens seek inquiry

The video has raised concerns among citizens about the impact of loud music and percussion instruments on patients inside the hospital. Citizens have demanded that the circumstances behind the incident be investigated. They have also sought appropriate action if it is found that the activity was conducted without permission or violated applicable rules.

The issue has gained attention during the Ganesh festival period, when dhol-tasha performances are common across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. However, the use of such instruments in or around sensitive locations such as hospitals remains a concern because of the need to maintain a peaceful environment for patients.

Police to decide action after inquiry

Police have not yet confirmed whether any offence has been registered in connection with the video. Awhad said action would be taken after the inquiry.

The police are expected to establish when and where the video was recorded, who was involved and whether the performance had permission.

It will also have to be established whether any noise-pollution or other applicable rules were violated.

The circulation of the video alone does not establish that a legal violation took place. The police inquiry will determine the circumstances of the incident and whether further action is required.