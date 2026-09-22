Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO & Traffic Police Show Wide Gap In Enforcement Data For Tinted Films & Fancy Plates | AI-generated

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A wide gap has emerged between enforcement figures reported by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Regional Transport Office (RTO) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate's Traffic Branch, particularly in cases involving tinted glass and fancy number plates. The RTO booked 395 vehicles during a 15-day special drive from September 1 to 15 and recovered ₹8.09 lakh in fines. In comparison, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police booked 5,72,018 vehicles between January 1 and September 16, collecting ₹63.78 crore in fines.

The two figures cover different periods and types of enforcement. The RTO campaign was a targeted drive, while the Traffic Police carry out regular enforcement every day. Their jurisdictions and departmental responsibilities also differ. However, the difference becomes more notable when similar violations are compared over the same period.

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Sharp gap in tinted glass and fancy number plate cases

During its 15-day campaign, the RTO took action against 16 vehicles with unauthorised tinted or black films. Traffic Police data for the same period show action against 1,605 vehicles for tinted films.

The gap is also visible in cases involving fancy or unauthorised number plates. The RTO booked 59 vehicles during its drive, while the Traffic Police issued challans to 3,130 vehicles for similar violations during the period.

These figures raise questions about the scale and scope of enforcement by the two departments.

The RTO drive focused on specific violations, including tinted films, fancy or improperly displayed number plates, missing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) and violations by private travel and luxury buses. The Traffic Police, meanwhile, conduct broader and continuous enforcement against several types of traffic violations.

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RTO booked 395 vehicles in 15 days

The RTO’s special drive was conducted from September 1 to 15. Of the 395 vehicles booked, 275 were found without HSRP number plates. The RTO also took action against 59 vehicles with fancy or incorrectly displayed registration numbers and 16 vehicles using unauthorised black films.

Action was also taken against 45 luxury and travel buses registered in other states. The RTO said 167 challans were settled, resulting in the recovery of ₹8,09,270.

The campaign was aimed at checking vehicle modifications and registration-related violations ahead of and during the festival period.

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Traffic Police enforcement runs throughout the year

The Traffic Police figures cover nearly eight and a half months of regular enforcement. From January 1 to September 16, the department booked 5,72,018 vehicles and collected ₹63.78 crore in fines, according to data shared by the traffic branch. The enforcement includes violations such as helmet offences, fancy number plates, dark window films and unauthorised vehicle modifications.

Based on the 259-day period, the Traffic Police average works out to around 2,209 vehicles booked per day and about ₹24.6 lakh in fines per day. The RTO’s 15-day drive, meanwhile, averaged around 26 vehicles booked per day, with about ₹53,951 collected per day.

These averages show the scale of the difference but should not be treated as a direct performance comparison because the two datasets cover different enforcement systems.

RTO jurisdiction is wider than PCMC

Another factor is jurisdiction. The Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO’s jurisdiction extends beyond the municipal limits of Pimpri-Chinchwad. It covers areas including parts of Khed and Maval tehsils, among other areas.

The Traffic Police operate within their designated police commissionerate jurisdiction, even though it is still beyond PCMC.

The RTO and Traffic Police also have different legal powers, manpower, enforcement priorities and operational methods. The RTO’s September campaign was specifically designed around a limited set of vehicle-related violations.

Therefore, the higher number of cases recorded by the Traffic Police cannot automatically be taken to mean that the RTO was less active.

At the same time, the sharp difference in cases involving the same violations provides a basis to examine how enforcement is being carried out by the two agencies.

Officials stress action against violations

Pimpri-Chinchwad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vikrant Deshmukh said the traffic department was taking continuous action against motorists who violate rules.

“The traffic department is taking continuous action against motorists violating rules. In some serious cases, licence cancellation procedures are also being initiated. Citizens must obey traffic rules,” he said.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Deputy Regional Transport Officer Rahul Jadhav said motorists should not use non-compliant number plates, tinted films or unauthorised vehicle modifications.

“Motorists must not use non-compliant number plates, tinted films, or make any unauthorised modifications to their vehicles. Strict legal action will be taken against violators found breaking rules,” Jadhav added.

The RTO has also urged vehicle owners to remove fancy or unauthorised number plates and install HSRPs as required under the rules. The department has warned that violations involving black films and unauthorised modifications can attract action under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The figures point to a clear difference in enforcement data between the two agencies, but the reasons for the difference need to be viewed against their separate jurisdictions, mandates and enforcement systems.