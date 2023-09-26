WATCH: Pune Cricket Enthusiasts Unfazed By Rain At ICC World Cup Trophy Parade | Photo: Anand Chaini

Despite the heavy rain, cricket enthusiasts in Pune turned out in large numbers to join the ICC World Cup 2023 trophy parade on Tuesday.

The parade, which commenced at 1pm outside the JW Marriott Hotel, traversed through various parts of the city, including Senapati Bapat Road, Symbiosis College, BMCC College, and Fergusson College Road, ultimately culminating at the Agriculture College, where the coveted trophy was displayed.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and the president of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Rohit Pawar led the parade along with former cricketers Kedar Jadhav and Chandu Borde.

Watch Video:

List of matches to be played in Pune:

1) India vs Bangladesh (October 19)

2) Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (October 30)

3) New Zealand vs South Africa (November 1)

4) England vs Netherlands (November 8)

5) Australia vs Bangladesh (November 11)

Pune's prolonged wait for a World Cup match ends

Pune's long-awaited moment to host World Cup matches has finally arrived after nearly 27 years. The city had the honour of hosting a World Cup match back in 1996 at the Nehru Stadium, situated in Swargate. This match took place on February 29, 1996, between Kenya and West Indies, with Kenya emerging victorious by a margin of 73 runs. Later in 2011, the MCA stadium was slated to host the World Cup, but it missed the opportunity due to construction delays.

