Ward Boy of Central School Hostel In Satara Accused Of Abusing 24 Students; Booked Under POCSO, Granted Bail | Sourced

Karad: A shocking case of alleged sexual abuse involving 24 minor students has come to light at a reputed central school hostel in Satara district. The accused, a ward boy working at the school hostel, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) after complaints from students revealed disturbing details of harassment.

The accused has been identified as Rishikesh Subhash Chavan, originally from Khandala and currently residing in Sadar Bazar, Satara. Following a complaint lodged by the school administration, Satara City Police registered a case late Sunday night and arrested him. He was later produced before a court in Satara, which granted him bail.

According to police sources, the incident initially came to light after three students reported inappropriate behaviour by the ward boy. The complaints included allegations of touching them inappropriately, demanding money, issuing threats, beating them, and using abusive and obscene language. The children also alleged that they were threatened not to disclose the incidents to anyone.

After registering the complaint, police visited the school hostel and conducted a detailed inquiry with other students staying there. During the investigation, 24 students confirmed that they had faced similar sexual and mental harassment, significantly expanding the scope of the case. The statements of the affected students have been recorded, and further investigation is underway.

The complaint filed by a school official states that the ward boy allegedly committed obscene acts four to five times with three students around 6:30 am on a Saturday morning, which left the children frightened. Some students later informed their parents and teachers about the incidents, prompting the school management to approach the police and file a formal complaint.

The incidents are reported to have occurred between January 25 and February 15, as well as on March 7, 2026, according to the police complaint. Based on these allegations, a case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act.

Tushar Doshi, Superintendent of Police of Satara district, said the case initially involved complaints from three students alleging physical assault, threats, and inappropriate touching. However, during the investigation, 24 hostel students confirmed similar incidents, leading police to broaden the inquiry. Authorities believe more details may emerge as the investigation progresses.

When an attempt was made to contact the concerned school administration regarding this incident, they refused to speak about it.