Pune: 'Viksit Bharat Needs Collective Responsibility,' Says Vandana Chavan At MIT-ADT Conference

Pune: Effective implementation of government schemes and collective citizen participation are essential to achieving the vision of a “Viksit Bharat", former Member of Parliament and ex-Mayor of Pune, Vandana Chavan, said while addressing a national conference at MIT Art, Design and Technology (MIT-ADT) University, Pune.

Speaking at the conference titled “Viksit Bharat @2047: Empowered Citizens, Effective Policies and Strong Institutions", jointly organised by the School of Indian Civil Services (MIT-SICS) of MIT-ADT University in collaboration with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Chavan said that while most government schemes are designed with constructive intent, inadequate implementation often prevents their benefits from reaching citizens.

She emphasised that environmental sustainability must remain a foundational condition for development, adding that economic growth should be pursued alongside environmental protection, sustainable urban planning and responsible public infrastructure. Chavan also stressed the need for the timely operationalisation of public facilities once they are created.

The conference featured research presentations on public policy, governance, Indian knowledge systems and foreign policy. Students, researchers, academicians and policy experts from across the country participated in discussions on building a developed, self-reliant and institutionally strong India by 2047.

Among those present were MIT-ADT University Executive President Prof. Dr Mangesh Karad, Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajesh S., Deccan Institute Vice-Chancellor Dr Prasad Joshi, Symbiosis Institute of International Studies Deputy Director Prof. Dr Alvite Ningthoujam, Provost Dr Sayali Gankar, MIT-SICS Director Dr Sujit Dharmapatre and conference coordinator Dr Vikas Kolekar.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Joshi said the concept of Viksit Bharat must be rooted in Indian cultural values and strong institutional frameworks. Provost Dr Gankar highlighted the role of universities in nation-building through research, policy innovation and value-based education, noting that MIT’s Indian Civil Services training programmes — BA (Administration) and MA (Public Administration) — aim to prepare future administrators.

Dr Dharmapatre underlined the critical role of civil servants in translating national vision into effective governance, stating that transparent administration, citizen-centric services and accountable institutions form the pillars of a developed India.

In the valedictory session, Prof. Dr Ningthoujam spoke on changing geopolitical dynamics in West Asia and the need for an active Indian foreign policy approach. The conference began with a world peace prayer and concluded with the national anthem. Students of MIT-SICS played a key role in organising the event.