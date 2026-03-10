Just Inaugurated, Already Questioned: BJP Corporator Sunny Nimhan Raises Red Flags Over Pune University Chowk Flyover

Just Inaugurated, Already Questioned: BJP Corporator Sunny Nimhan Raises Red Flags Over Pune’s Double-Decker Flyover | Sourced

Pune: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and corporator Sunny Nimhan has raised concerns about the construction quality of the newly inaugurated Baner ramp of the double-decker flyover at Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk. The flyover is being built by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Nimhan shared a post on Instagram questioning the condition of the structure soon after its inauguration on Sunday. The ramp was virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, and it has been open to the public since Monday morning.

In his post, Nimhan pointed to visible construction defects in a section of the bridge. He questioned why the project was inaugurated despite what he described as technical flaws. He asked whether the administration had conducted a proper structural audit before opening the ramp to traffic.

Nimhan said the project holds special importance for Pune. The double-decker flyover was planned to solve traffic congestion at the busy University Chowk for the next several decades. He recalled that an earlier flyover at the same location had to be demolished after construction errors were found. At that time, leaders faced criticism but decided to remove the structure in the interest of public safety.

He said it was surprising to see similar concerns emerging again during the construction of the new project.

Nimhan said that he has a background in civil engineering and shared a technical observation in his post. He explained that metro viaducts are usually built as prestressed segmental structures with post-tensioning cables that carry the main load. Because of this design, external defects may not lead to immediate collapse.

However, he said that the visible joints in the structure appear poorly sealed, and the finishing quality seems weak. According to him, such issues can affect the long-term durability of the bridge.

Nimhan also referred to a past accident in Mumbai that was linked to construction defects. He said he hopes Pune does not face a similar incident in the future.

He further questioned the accountability of the agency responsible for the project. Nimhan asked whether PMRDA should allow such errors on a bridge that will be used by thousands of vehicles every day.

The flyover is expected to be named after late leader Ajit Pawar, whom Nimhan described as a leader known for paying close attention to detail and insisting on flawless work. He said the project should reflect that same standard.

PMRDA officials have not yet issued a public response to the concerns raised in the social media post.