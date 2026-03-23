Viral Video From Maharashtra’s Kolhapur Shows Priests Beating Devotees Inside Jyotiba Temple – Here's What Happened | Video Screengrab

Kolhapur: A shocking incident of violence inside the Jyotiba Temple at Wadi Ratnagiri in Kolhapur district has come to light after a video showing priests allegedly assaulting devotees went viral on social media. The incident created tension at the temple, which is usually known for its devotional atmosphere.

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According to available details, the incident took place between 11 am and 12 pm during the main Aarti on Sunday. During this, a group of youths allegedly created a disturbance inside the temple premises.

They reportedly threw gulal at priests and disrupted the ongoing Aarti. They also knocked off traditional caps worn by priests. Temple staff and priests first tried to calm the situation. However, when the disturbance continued, some priests allegedly lost their temper.

Eyewitnesses said that the priests caught hold of a few devotees and started beating them inside the temple premises. As the situation escalated, some youths were dragged outside the temple and thrashed. A few tried to run away but were chased and beaten again.

The incident caused panic among other devotees present at the temple. A video of the incident, reportedly shot from the iron staircase near the darshan queue, shows priests assaulting devotees.

Social Media Reacts Strongly...

The victims are seen being kicked and punched while lying on the ground. Some priests were also seen hitting them with coconuts. Other devotees later intervened and stopped the assault.

Following the viral video, strong reactions have emerged on social media. While some people condemned the actions of the priests, others said strict action is needed against those who create trouble at religious places.

Temple Administration Defends Priests

Meanwhile, the temple administration has denied wrongdoing by the priests. In a statement on its official social media page, the administration claimed the video is being misrepresented and called it a conspiracy to defame the priest community.

The administration alleged that the group involved consisted of 100 to 200 people from a village who had consumed alcohol. It claimed they misbehaved with devotees, obstructed the Aarti, and even attempted to molest women. It also alleged that they assaulted temple staff and disrespected an elderly priest.

The administration said a police case has been registered against the concerned devotees and maintained that the priests acted in response to the situation. Authorities are expected to investigate the incident further.