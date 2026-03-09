Forced To Eat Buffalo Dung & Called Derogatory Slurs: Viral Video Shows Brutality Against Muslim Man In Pune District | Watch

Forced To Eat Buffalo Dung & Called Derogatory Slurs: Viral Video Shows Brutality Against Muslim Man In Pune District | Video Screengrab

Pune: A disturbing incident has surfaced from the Pune district where an 18-year-old Muslim youth alleged that he was assaulted and forced to eat buffalo dung by a group of self-proclaimed cow vigilantes. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and prompting police action.

Watch Video:

According to police and the victim’s account, the incident occurred earlier this week when the youth was working as a helper on a truck transporting buffaloes from Karad to Mumbai. The truck was reportedly intercepted near Khed Shivapur in Pune district by a group of people who suspected illegal cattle transport.

The victim claimed that despite having valid documents for transporting the animals, the group stopped the truck and pulled him out. He alleged that the attackers beat him, slapped him, and verbally abused him. The youth also said that the men used derogatory slurs referring to his religion and caste during the assault.

He further alleged that the accused forced him to eat buffalo dung and pressured him to chant religious slogans. The entire incident was reportedly filmed by the accused themselves and later circulated on social media, where the video quickly spread and sparked anger among many viewers.

Following the incident, the matter reached the Ambegaon Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate). Based on the complaint, police registered a Non-Cognisable (NC) report and began preliminary inquiries into the case.

Police have identified some of the accused and said further investigation is underway. Authorities are also examining the viral video as part of the probe and are verifying the claims made by the victim.

Meanwhile, the victim has expressed dissatisfaction with the police action so far and has demanded that a formal FIR be registered and strict action be taken against those responsible.

The incident has also drawn reactions on social media, with several political leaders and activists condemning the alleged assault and urging authorities to take swift action. Police officials said they are continuing their investigation and will take further steps based on the findings.

