Vidyanand Bapat Assault: Political Leaders Condemn Attack, Demand Police Action | Video Screengrabs

Pune: The assault on social activist Vidyanand Bapat while he was speaking to the media on Tilak Road on Thursday has triggered strong political reactions in Pune, with leaders across parties condemning the use of violence against a person for expressing his views and demanding police action and protection for Bapat.

Bapat, who has been vocal against the use of DJs and high-decibel sound systems during Ganeshotsav, was speaking to a media channel when a man approached him and allegedly slapped him. The incident was captured on camera and subsequently triggered a political debate over freedom of expression, law and order and the enforcement of noise regulations in Pune.

Supriya Sule demands action

Baramati MP Supriya Sule strongly condemned the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the person responsible. Speaking to TV9 Marathi, she said, “This is a condemnable incident. The person who assaulted him must be arrested.” She further demanded an investigation into whether any “system” or other force was working behind the attacker.

Sule also raised concerns over what she described as increasing hooliganism in Pune. “If this continues, we will have to call not the Chief Minister but Union Home Minister Amit Shah and seek justice,” she said. She added that she had spoken to Bapat and would send lawyers known to her to assist him.

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Pune-based NCP SP leader Shrikant Patil also condemned the attack and demanded legal action as well as police protection for Bapat. In his statement, Patil said, “There can be differences of opinion. If you do not agree with his stand, oppose it ideologically… but such hooliganism is absolutely not right.”

Calling the assault a sign of a “disturbed mentality”, Patil said Bapat’s position on DJs during Ganeshotsav should have been addressed through reason and debate rather than physical violence. He urged the police administration to take action under appropriate legal provisions and provide protection to Bapat.

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Prashant Jagtap criticises BJP

Congress leader and former Pune mayor Prashant Jagtap said the incident reflected the increasing “high-handedness” of the ruling BJP in Pune. “This is an example of how the ruling BJP’s high-handedness has increased in Pune,” Jagtap said, alleging that wrong tendencies were receiving political support.

He said, “Bapat was raising an issue concerning citizens and was not opposing Ganeshotsav or religious festivals.” He also added that Bapat was speaking against the problems caused by excessively loud DJs and alleged that the issue had now reached the point of physical assault.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Ganeshotsav is Maharashtra’s culture and tradition and appealed that celebrations should not inconvenience citizens. “Nobody should do anything that causes trouble or inconvenience to citizens,” he said.