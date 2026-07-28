VIDEO: Woman Attempts Self-Immolation At Pune Zilla Parishad, Alleges NCP Leader Cheated Her | Video Screengrab

A major commotion broke out at the Pune Zilla Parishad on Monday after a woman allegedly attempted self-immolation by pouring kerosene on herself and setting herself ablaze.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The woman is reportedly an office-bearer from Baramati affiliated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

According to preliminary information, she took the extreme step after allegedly being cheated in a relationship by an NCP Zilla Parishad member.

She sustained burn injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Before leaving the premises, the woman spoke to the media, alleging that an elected NCP Zilla Parishad member from Baramati had cheated her.

Read Also Pune: Congress Warns Of Protest Over Delay in Metro Line 3 Launch Despite Safety Clearance

"The member was in a long-term relationship with me but has now refused to marry me," she claimed.

No police complaint has been registered so far. Police are verifying the allegations. Further details are awaited.