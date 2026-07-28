Pune: Congress Warns Of Protest Over Delay in Metro Line 3 Launch Despite Safety Clearance | File Photo

Pune: The Congress has threatened to launch a major protest if passenger services on the Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro Line 3 are not started immediately, despite the project receiving provisional safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) last week.

The demand comes as pressure builds on the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to open the metro corridor for commuters without waiting for the formal inauguration.

Former MLA and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Vice-President Mohan Joshi said there was no reason to delay operations once the mandatory safety approval had been granted. He said the inauguration ceremony could take place later, but commuters should not be made to wait for the service to begin.

PMRDA officials confirmed that the CMRS granted provisional authorisation for the first phase of the project on July 23. The approval was communicated to the Chief Minister's Office the same day, and the authority is now awaiting the state government's decision on the inauguration date.

According to a senior PMRDA official, the state government may also coordinate with the Prime Minister's Office before finalising the launch, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the bhoomipujan for the Metro Line 3 project.

The 23.2-km Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro corridor was expected to become operational earlier. However, the delay has led to growing frustration among commuters and political parties, who have been demanding its immediate opening.

Joshi criticised the delay, saying that public transport services should not be held back for an inauguration event. He added that thousands of professionals working in the Hinjewadi IT Park continue to face daily traffic congestion and require a reliable and efficient transport system.

Once operational, Metro Line 3 is expected to provide major relief to commuters travelling between Shivajinagar and Hinjewadi. However, the commencement of passenger services now depends on the state government's decision on the official inauguration.