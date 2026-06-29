VIDEO: 'Wife-Tortured' Men Observe 'Pimpal Purnima' In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Worship Crow & Yamraj | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As an age-old tradition, married women pray to the banyan tree on Vat Purnima for the long and healthy lives of their husbands and to have the same husband in every lifetime. However, on the eve of Vat Purnima on Sunday, men claiming to be victims of harassment by their wives observed 'Pimpal Purnima', seeking relief from alleged mental and physical torture. The participants worshipped a portrait of a crow and Munja (spirit) and offered prayers to Yamraj and the peepal tree, seeking justice.

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On the occasion of Vat Purnima, married women worship the banyan tree, praying for the same husband in every lifetime and for his longevity. However, members of Patni-Pidit Purush Ashram, an organisation representing men who claim to have suffered harassment by their wives, have been conducting a symbolic initiative for the past seven years. As part of this effort, they observed 'Pimpal Purnima' on Sunday morning.

The participants demanded the constitution of a commission for men alleging harassment by their wives while performing the ritualistic worship of Munja and circling the deity seven times clockwise and 108 times anti-clockwise. Many also presented satirical songs during the programme.

Advocate Bharat Phulare, president of the ashram, said the government, the judicial system and society have failed to take note of their grievances. He remarked that they prayed to Yamraj, saying it would be better to become a Munja than continue facing harassment from their wives. He also alleged that laws largely protect women and claimed that constitutional principles are not being implemented fairly. Therefore, he said, it would be better to remain a Munja than live with a quarrelsome wife.

Vice-president Suresh Phulare, secretary Charansing Gusinge, Umesh Dudhat, Somnath Manal, Eknath Rathod, Bhausaheb Salunkhe, Pravin Kamble, Shriram Tangde, Sanjay Bhand, Dinesh Dudhat, Sanjay Gholve and others were present on the occasion.