Nasrapur Rape-Murder Case: Pune Sessions Court Awards Death Penalty To Accused Bhimrao Kamble | Sourced

Pune: In a major development in the Nasrapur rape and murder case, the Pune Sessions Court on Monday awarded the death penalty to the accused Bhimrao Kamble. The verdict was delivered by Special Judge S. R. Salunkhe after hearing arguments from both sides in the case involving the sexual assault and murder of a 3-year-old girl, which had sparked widespread outrage across Maharashtra.

The court pronounced the punishment after finding Kamble guilty of the brutal crime reported in the Nasrapur area on May 1. The judge also read out the reasons behind the sentence while delivering the final verdict.

The hearing took place amid tight security arrangements at the Pune Sessions Court. A large police force was deployed on the court premises as the case attracted significant public attention. The victim’s family members were present in the courtroom during the proceedings.

Special Public Prosecutor Adv. Ajay Misar represented the prosecution, while lawyers from both sides presented their arguments before the court. During the hearing, the defence had sought leniency and argued for life imprisonment, but the court rejected the plea and awarded capital punishment.

The case relates to the brutal assault and murder of the 3-year-old girl in Nasrapur, which had shocked the state and triggered demands for strict action against the accused. Pune Rural Police had arrested Bhimrao Kamble soon after the incident and completed the investigation.

Outside the court, social activists and supporters of the victim’s family gathered, demanding justice. Posters seeking strict punishment were also displayed, with people raising their voices for justice for the child.

With the death sentence being announced, the Pune Sessions Court has delivered its verdict in one of the most closely watched criminal cases in Maharashtra.