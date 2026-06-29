Pune Fort Murder Case: ‘Secret Call’ Between Siya Goyal And Chetan Chaudhary 34 Minutes Before Ketan’s Death Under Police Scanner | File Photo

Pune: A phone call made by accused Siya Goyal to her alleged lover and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary just 34 minutes before the death of her fiancé Ketan Agarwal has emerged as a key focus in the Pune fort murder investigation, according to police sources.

The Pune Rural Police are examining the call as an important piece of digital evidence while investigating the alleged conspiracy behind Ketan’s death at Lohagad Fort on June 18. The call details were reportedly found during the forensic examination of Siya and Chetan's mobile phones.

Investigators are trying to find out what was discussed during the call and whether it was the final communication before the alleged crime. Police suspect that the conversation may help establish the sequence of events before Ketan was allegedly pushed off the cliff.

Police sources said the accused had allegedly deleted WhatsApp chats, Instagram conversations and voice notes exchanged over the past few months. The cyber team is now working with forensic experts to recover the deleted data and match it with location details and other digital records.

Pune Rural Police have alleged that Siya and Chetan had planned the murder and were in contact before the incident. Investigators are also looking into claims that a pre-decided signal was used at the fort before Ketan was allegedly pushed. Police have said they are verifying every detail through technical evidence and statements.

According to the investigation, Siya and Chetan allegedly met before the incident, and police are examining whether the plan was discussed during their meetings. Officials are also looking into their movements on the day of the crime, including Chetan’s travel to Lohagad Fort and his digital activity.

Police have alleged that Chetan tried to avoid leaving a digital trail by switching off mobile internet, and that his movements before reaching the fort are being investigated. Officials are also examining CCTV footage and other evidence collected during the probe.

The investigation has also revealed that police suspect an earlier attempt was made on June 14, when Siya and Ketan had visited Lohagad Fort. Officials claim that the attempt failed, and Ketan survived after holding onto a bush. Police are verifying these claims as part of the ongoing probe.

The police have alleged that the motive behind the crime was linked to Siya’s unwillingness to continue with her planned marriage with Ketan. Investigators are also looking into the alleged relationship between Siya and Chetan and whether the couple wanted more time before settling down.

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and are facing charges in connection with Ketan Agarwal’s death. The police are continuing to collect digital and physical evidence to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the murder.