Pune: Committee Formed To Speed Up Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Project At Savitribai Phule Pune University

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

Pune: A committee comprising representatives from social, political, educational, cultural and media fields has been formed to speed up the establishment of a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

The newly formed Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Committee, Savitribai Phule Pune University, will work towards implementing the long-pending memorial project and promoting Gandhian values among students and future generations.

At a meeting held on Saturday, members highlighted that the memorial should reflect Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of truth, non-violence, social harmony, democracy and constitutional values. They said the project should not remain only a tribute to Gandhi’s life and contribution but should also become a centre for discussions, social engagement and value-based education on the university campus.

The proposal for establishing the memorial had received approval from the university’s General Body around one and a half years ago. However, the project had remained pending due to administrative, financial and technical challenges. The newly formed committee will coordinate with the university administration and other concerned stakeholders to ensure that the project moves forward at the earliest.

Senior leader Ulhasdada Pawar was unanimously appointed as the President of the committee. Prashant Jagtap and Nitin Pawar have been appointed as Executive Presidents, while Prof. Harsh Jagtap has been named Secretary and Siddhant Jambhulkar as Joint Secretary.

A separate technical committee has also been formed to oversee the planning and execution of the memorial project. Gopal Tiwari will head the technical committee.

The meeting was attended by Arun Khore, Mahavir Jondhale, Laxmikant Deshmukh, Vikas Deshpande, Indumati Jondhale, Anwar Rajan, Deepti Choudhary, Sharad Javadekar, Dr Pradeep Awate, Govind Bhangure, Gopalkrishna Gunale, Prof. Rishikesh Yewlekar, Suraj Kulkarni, Raghunath Chavan, Samadhan Phuge, Akshay Kamble, Ritwik Dhanwat, Sahebrao Shirsagar, along with university students and youth representatives.

Members resolved to work collectively to ensure the memorial is established soon and becomes a lasting symbol of Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of peace, justice and constitutional values.