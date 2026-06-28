Pune: Candlelight March Held In Pimpri-Chinchwad To Seek Justice For Ketan Agarwal; Family And Residents Pay Tribute | Sourced

Pune: A candlelight march was held in Pimpri-Chinchwad in memory of 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal, with his family members, friends and local residents coming together to pay tribute and demand justice in the murder case.

The emotional march saw a large number of people gathering to stand in support of Ketan’s family. Participants carried candles and placards with messages seeking justice for Ketan and urging strict action against those responsible for his death.

Family members were seen breaking down in tears during the march as they remembered Ketan. Relatives and residents expressed their grief and said they wanted justice for the victim and his family.

The gathering was organised to show solidarity with Ketan’s family during the ongoing investigation into his death. Many people from the locality joined the march and extended their support, calling for a fair investigation and appropriate action in the case.

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Read Also Pune: Siya Goyal Taken To Lohagad Fort For Crime Scene Recreation In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

The march comes amid the ongoing probe into Ketan Agarwal’s death, in which Pune Rural Police have arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary. Police have been investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and have also carried out crime scene reconstruction at Lohagad Fort as part of the investigation.

Residents who participated in the march said that Ketan’s family is going through a difficult time and that the community wanted to stand with them. The candlelight march ended with prayers and a demand for justice for Ketan.