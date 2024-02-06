VIDEO: Water Scarcity In Nashik Village Forces Women To Trek Long Distances | Video Screengrab

Igatpuri, often referred to as the 'Cherrapunji of Maharashtra,' is grappling with severe water scarcity, especially affecting its women residents. In Waghewadi village, despite being home to the Bham Dam, villagers continue to face challenges in accessing clean water, with women having to trek long distances multiple times a day to fetch water for their families.

The situation has worsened, with the village feeling the effects of drought as early as the end of January. With a population of 30 to 40, the villagers are forced to traverse three to four kilometres to quench their thirst. Women shoulder the responsibility of carrying water on their heads, navigating through the rugged terrain of the hillside village, often facing the fear of encountering wild animals.

Residents lament the lack of government schemes reaching them, despite applying for assistance, as officers fail to address their plight. The marginalised tribal community in Waghewadi village, even 75 years after independence, feels deprived of their basic right to a dignified life, with their grievances falling on deaf ears.

Igatpuri, known for its numerous dams, fails to alleviate the water crisis in Waghewadi and surrounding areas. Despite receiving the highest rainfall of around 3,800 mm on average in the region, the water from these dams primarily caters to other regions like Marathwada and Mumbai, leaving the local populace with scant access to water resources.

The failure of government schemes to address the water scarcity in rural areas like Waghewadi highlights the glaring gap between policy formulation and on-ground implementation. The lack of basic infrastructure, including proper roads, further exacerbates the challenges faced by residents.

While initiatives like the 'Thakkar Bappa Yojana,' 'Jal Jeevan Mission Yojana,' and 'Bhagirath Yojana' are touted as solutions for rural development, their efficacy remains questionable in villages like Waghewadi. The enduring struggle of tribals in Igatpuri taluka for access to clean drinking water underscores the urgent need for comprehensive and effective intervention measures.