Nashik: Ringan Ritual Enchants Spectators As Warkaris Demonstrate Spiritual Fervour; See Photos | Tejal Ghorpade

The 'ringan' ritual, an integral part of the revered palkhi ceremony, holds significant importance among warkaris, showcasing their deep-rooted devotion and spiritual fervour. Warkaris performed 'ringan' at Trimbakeshwar Road while heading to Trimbakeshwar for the Sant Shreshth Nivruttinath Maharaj Yatra.

As the number of devotees participating in the palkhi ceremony varies, the venue for the 'ringan' arena is carefully chosen to accommodate the increasing number of participants. The meticulous setup of the arena is orchestrated by chopdars, who skillfully arrange the space to ensure a seamless experience for all devotees.

Tejal Ghorpade

Tejal Ghorpade

Tejal Ghorpade

The heart of the 'ringan' features the palanquin surrounded by flag bearers and dindis, creating a sacred space for the ceremony. Around this central area lies an open space where devotees gather to witness the ritual, reflecting the discipline and devotion of the participants.

Women carrying tulsi vrindavan, alongside warkaris holding flags, add to the vibrant atmosphere as they run independently along the open path in the arena, symbolising their unwavering dedication to the tradition.

Tejal Ghorpade

Tejal Ghorpade

Tejal Ghorpade

A highlight of the 'ringan' is the horse runner or the ‘Maulicha Ashwa,’ the sacred horse, where one or two horses play a central role. One horse carries a mounted rider, while the other remains empty, symbolising the presence of saints. Led by the chopdar, the horses gracefully make three rounds in the arena, captivating the devotees' attention.

During this mesmerising spectacle, devotees offer prayers and make 'mouli' and carrot offerings, immersing themselves in the spiritual ambiance of the ceremony.

The 'ringan' ritual serves as the climax of the palkhi ceremony, embodying the essence of devotion and tradition cherished by warkaris for generations.