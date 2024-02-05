Nashik Mourns Loss Of Indian Army Soldier Who Died In West Bengal's Siliguri |

Nashik grieves the loss of Hemant Yashwantrao Deore, an Indian Army soldier who died while on duty in Siliguri, West Bengal, on Monday morning. Hailing from Nagre Mala, Indiranagar area of Nashik, Deore's death has deeply saddened the entire district.

His body is scheduled to arrive at Nagare Mala on Tuesday (February 6) at 2pm. He leaves behind his mother, father, wife, a son, a daughter, and two sisters. His wife, Vandana Deore, serves as a woman police constable at the ACP office in Nashik.

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, paying tribute to Deore, expressed heartfelt condolences, stating that while serving in the Indian Army, he made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. He extended prayers for strength to the grieving families and blessed peace for the departed soul.

In another tragic incident last week, Sandeep Bhausaheb Mohite, a soldier from Mandwad, lost his life while operating machinery in Leh. Upon the arrival of Mohite's body in Mandwad village, chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Veer Jawan Amar Rahe" were heard. The Mohite family, devastated by the loss, paid their respects. He, survived by his two children, Devraj (5) and Daksh (3), was cremated with state honours on Friday morning.