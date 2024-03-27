VIDEO: Wadeshwar Katta Bridges Political Divide, Mohol, Dhangekar And More Share Their Vision For Pune |

Putting aside their political differences, Pune's Wadeshwar Katta recently hosted a distinctive gathering where Lok Sabha contenders Murlidhar Mohol (representing BJP), Vasant More (independent candidate), and Ravindra Dhangekar (from Congress) came together.

All three have previously served as corporators in the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Former mayor Muralidhar Mohol is poised to represent the Bharatiya Janata Party, while MLA Ravindra Dhangekar will stand for the Congress. Vasant More, who recently shifted allegiance from the MNS, is likely to contest as an independent candidate.

Vision for Pune

During the gathering, the trio engaged in political discussions, spurred by the initiative of senior Pune leaders.

Murlidhar Mohol shared his vision for Pune over the next five years, emphasizing his commitment to working in tandem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's team. He expressed his aspiration to elevate Pune to the status of the country's premier city.

Ravindra Dhangekar elaborated on his application for the Lok Sabha seat, highlighting his past contributions and their recognition in securing the party's ticket.

Meanwhile, Vasant More reflected on the tough decision he made when he departed from the MNS. He underscored his ambition to steer Pune's progress and implement the Katraj Pattern for the city's development.