VIDEO: Stale Food Sparks Ruckus At Pune University Canteen

Stale Food Sparks Ruckus At Pune University Canteen

Allegations of stale food at one of the canteens in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) sparked a ruckus on Monday. Students claimed that the chapatis served to them were made using rotten flour, and the vegetables and dal tasted sour. This resulted in a confrontation between the canteen administration and the students.

Watch Video:

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Rahul Sasane, President, University Student Struggle Action Committee, stated, "Recently, there was an incident of food poisoning affecting 40 female students at Mumbai University. Now, something similar has happened at SPPU. Students complained that all the chapatis were made using rotten flour. If a single student's life is endangered due to poisoning or poor food quality, the university administration will be held fully responsible. Despite numerous complaints in the past regarding the poor quality of food, there has been no positive response, and the situation remains the same."

Mayur Javale, a student, recounted, "During lunch, I noticed that all the chapatis had a sour taste. Upon inquiry, I learned that rotten flour was used. It seems the university administration is indifferent to students' well-being."

Puja Roopvate, another student, shared, "While having lunch with my friends, we noticed that all the food had a sour taste, prompting us to discard it immediately. We fear contracting diseases such as food poisoning. Authorities must take this matter seriously as it concerns student health."

Meanwhile, Rahul Digardive, the canteen owner, rebutted the allegations, stating, "We procure premium-quality wheat from Market Yard and have always tried to provide good-quality food to the students. These accusations are false. However, we will certainly investigate the matter internally."

Previously, the university witnessed similar incidents of unhygienic food conditions and contaminated food, leading to student outrage and protests. Instances of hair and insects found in the food served at the university resulted in widespread complaints. Consequently, the university established a 'Restaurant and Canteen Vigilance Committee' last year to address food-related concerns.