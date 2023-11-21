VIDEO: Speeding Truck Rams Into Vehicle In Pirangut, Seven Injured

In an unfortunate incident in the Pirangut area of Pune, a speeding truck collided with five to six vehicles, resulting in injuries to seven people, including the driver on Tuesday. The accident, which damaged one car and five two-wheelers.

Following the accident, a case against the tempo driver, identified as Govind Lal (27 years old, native of Uttar Pradesh), at the Paud police station has been lodged.

The accident, captured in a viral video, depicts a truck forcefully colliding with vehicles, causing clouds of cement to billow into the air.

7 injured

The complaint was filed by Lalit Patil (34 years old, resident of Nashik), who was involved in the accident along with others, including Mangesh Gaikwad (38 years old), Bajrang Mazire (50 years old, resident of Bhukum), Poonam Mazire (24 years old, resident of Bhukoom), and Srikant Waghmare (33 years old, resident of Shivne). The tempo driver, Lal, and the helper (cleaner), Hansraj Hiralal Gautham (18 years old), also sustained injuries.

The truck, carrying bricks and cement, was travelling from Pirangut Ghat to Paud when the driver lost control on a steep incline, leading to the collision with multiple vehicles. After hitting the vehicles, the truck changed course. Police Inspector Manoj Kumar Yadav of Paud Police Station provided information about the incident.

