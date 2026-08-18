VIDEO: Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa's 326th Birth Anniversary Celebrated At Pune's Shaniwar Wada | X/@peshwapooja

Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa's 326th birth anniversary was celebrated at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on Tuesday. His portrait was garlanded, while dhol-tasha performances were held as part of the celebrations. Glimpses of the event were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Pooja Peshwa, an 11th-generation descendant of the legendary Maratha warrior.

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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid tribute to Bajirao Peshwa. He wrote on X, "Remembering the legendary warrior who expanded the Maratha Empire and embodied unwavering devotion to Swarajya, Shrimant Thorale Bajirao Peshwa, on his birth anniversary!"

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Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure also paid tribute to Bajirao Peshwa by offering a floral garland to his portrait.

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Know more about Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa

Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa, who was born in Sinnar, Nashik, is considered one of the most important figures after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in making the Maratha Empire a dominant force.

He made his presence felt across the Indian subcontinent and established an empire that spread from Delhi to Srirangapatna and Gujarat to Berar over a 20-year period in the 18th century.

He is known as ‘Ajinkya Yoddha’ because he never lost a battle. He was known for gauging his opponents' strengths and weaknesses and springing a trap when they were least prepared.

His father, Balaji Vishwanath, served as Peshwa to Chhatrapati Shahu I. After his father's death, Bajirao Peshwa was appointed Peshwa on April 17, 1720. At the time, he was just 20 years old.