VIDEO: Shopkeeper, Son Attacked With Swords In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; 4 Booked | Video Screengrabs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Four persons attacked a shopkeeper and his son with swords over petty reasons and created panic in the area. They severely beat the duo with kicks and punches, while the son was injured in a sword attack during the incident. During the altercation, one of the assailants hurled a sword at the complainant's son. The weapon struck the son in the abdomen, causing injuries. The incident took place at Gandhinagar, Ranjangaon Shenpunji. A case has been registered against the four individuals at the MIDC Waluj Police Station.

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Based on the complaint lodged by Sheikh Firoz Sheikh Ismail (49, resident of Gandhinagar, Ranjangaon Shenpunji), the Waluj MIDC police have booked Sunil Nanasaheb Ubale (39), Vinod Nanasaheb Ubale (38), Sachin Harish Madhikar (32) and Manoj Nanasaheb Ubale (25), all residents of Gandhinagar, Ranjangaon Shenpunji.

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According to the details, the incident took place around 7:30pm on August 31. The accused confronted the complainant and proceeded to assault him and his children with their hands, kicks and punches. The complaint also states that they threatened to kill him.

Meanwhile, the accused, Vinod Ubale, hurled the sword he was carrying at the complainant's elder son, Shaikh Fardin Firoz Shaikh. He sustained an injury when the sword struck his abdomen. Vinod has also been accused of creating panic by brandishing a sword in a public place in front of the shop.

In this matter, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act, as well as for assault, criminal intimidation and violations of the Arms Act. Police Sub-Inspector Ghusinge is conducting further investigations.