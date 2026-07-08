VIDEO: Second Gas Leak In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Waluj Within 24 Hours Triggers Panic | Video Screengrab

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A second gas leak incident was reported in the Waluj area within 24 hours, triggering panic among residents.

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On Monday at around 5pm, piped natural gas (PNG) leaked near Sai Hospital, opposite Hitech College in Bajajnagar, allegedly due to a technical fault. The leak was repaired late on Monday night. However, another gas leak was reported on Tuesday at around 9am in the Waluj industrial area.

On Tuesday morning, carbon dioxide (CO2) leaked from Aurangabad Carbon Products while it was being transferred from a 30-tonne tanker to a storage tank.

As CO2 is extremely cold, a thick layer of ice formed on the main valve, causing it to jam completely.

After receiving information about the incident, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. Wearing oxygen kits, they made a daring attempt to close the valve, but were unsuccessful due to the ice formation. They then sprayed water and diverted the leaking gas away from the area. Those present had to remain at the site until nearly 10 tonnes of CO2 in the tanker had completely escaped into the atmosphere.

The incident revived memories of the CO2 gas leak in Pune about four months ago, in which two people died. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in Waluj, but the incident has once again raised concerns over industrial safety.

Company manager Anand Pankhewala said the leak occurred during the transfer of gas from the tanker to the storage tank, and around 10 tonnes of CO2 escaped into the air. He said the fire brigade and company employees brought the situation under control and that such an incident had occurred at the company for the first time.