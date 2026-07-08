Pune: Why Is There No Electricity In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Ravet & Nigdi? Technical Fault Caused Major Outage For 3 Days | Representational Image

Pune: Hundreds of residents from Ravet staged a protest outside the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) office on Wednesday after frequent power outages over the past three days disrupted normal life in Ravet and Nigdi Pradhikaran. The power supply was affected after a high-tension conductor snapped near the Pawana riverbed, making restoration work difficult.

Residents alleged that continuous electricity cuts have severely affected daily life in the rapidly growing residential areas of Ravet and Pradhikaran. They raised slogans against the power utility and accused it of failing to provide a reliable electricity supply.

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Power Outage For Three Days?

The prolonged outage has left several high-rise residential societies without electricity. Elevators in buildings with 10 to 20 floors remained non-functional, forcing senior citizens, patients, women and children to climb multiple flights of stairs. Water supply was also affected as electric pumps could not operate, adding to the inconvenience. Some societies have alleged they haven't had an electricity supply for three days as of Wednesday.

Angry residents said uninterrupted electricity is a basic necessity and demanded immediate restoration of power. They urged MSEDCL to make alternative arrangements until the fault is repaired.

MSEDCL’s Response…

Meanwhile, MSEDCL said the outage was caused by a technical fault on the main high-tension line supplying electricity to the 22/11 kV BA Substation. According to the utility, the conductor snapped near the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Bridge in Ravet while crossing the Pavana River.

Officials said the conductor fell in the river bed, where strong water flow has made repair work difficult. They added that restoration is taking longer because of the challenging conditions at the site.

Outage In Nigdi-Pradhikaran Too…

The impact has also been felt in the neighbouring Nigdi Pradhikaran area, where residents have been facing repeated power interruptions over the past few days. Commercial establishments and households have reported disruption to their routine activities due to the unstable electricity supply.

Residents of Pradhikaran have also warned of protests if power is not restored soon. They have demanded that MSEDCL restore electricity through alternative arrangements on a priority basis until permanent repairs are completed.