Pune Breaking: Pimpri-Chinchwad Building Collapses; 15–20 Labourers Feared Trapped At PCMC Waste-To-Energy Project Site | WATCH

Pune Breaking: Pimpri-Chinchwad Building Collapses; 15–20 Labourers Feared Trapped At PCMC Waste-To-Energy Project Site | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A portion of an under-construction building at the Waste-to-Energy project site in Pimpri-Chinchwad collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, triggering a major rescue operation. Preliminary information suggests that 15 to 20 labourers may be trapped under the debris.

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The project is being developed in Moshi under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on behalf of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Soon after the incident, personnel from the fire brigade, police and disaster management teams rushed to the site and launched rescue operations. Emergency teams are working to clear the debris and safely evacuate those feared trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

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Senior PCMC officials have also reached the spot and are monitoring the rescue efforts. Ambulances have been kept on standby to shift the injured to nearby hospitals.

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. According to preliminary information, the structure gave way while construction work was underway. Officials said their immediate priority is to rescue those trapped and ensure they receive prompt medical treatment.

The extent of casualties or injuries is yet to be officially confirmed. More details are awaited as the rescue operation continues.

The incident has also raised questions over safety measures at the construction site, with authorities expected to investigate the cause of the collapse after the rescue operation is completed.