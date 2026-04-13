VIDEO: Pune's Sinhgad Dental College Students Oppose Transfer To Nashik, Stage Protest | Video Screengrab

Students of Pune's Sinhgad Dental College and Hospital, along with their parents, have strongly opposed the ongoing process of transfer to another institution in Nashik, calling the move unjust.

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During the protest at the main office of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) at Nashik on Monday, they urged authorities to halt the transfer process until a final legal decision is reached.

According to the representation, over 500 students are currently enrolled at the college, where academic and clinical training is going on. Students claim they are receiving adequate guidance, practical exposure, and educational facilities, and no formal demand for transfer has been made by either students or parents.

Despite this, the administration has allegedly initiated a transfer process to a college in Nashik without prior consultation or consent. Students have clarified that the consent forms uploaded on the MUHS portal were submitted only due to technical requirements for portal access and should not be interpreted as voluntary approval for transfer.

The matter is currently sub judice before the Bombay High Court under writ petitions numbered 1844/2026 and 2982/2026. Students argue that proceeding with the transfer before the court’s final verdict is legally questionable and has created confusion and anxiety among them.

One of the students, speaking to The Free Press Journal on the basis of anonymity, said, “We chose the college due to its proximity to our homes, strong clinical exposure, experienced faculty and continuity in education. But a sudden transfer would lead to academic disruption, financial burden and mental stress for students like us. My six months of the degree is left, and now we are being forced to shift. Why? Just because of a dispute between the college and the university.”

Another student said that they were earlier assured that no action would be taken until the court’s decision. Despite this, the continuation of the transfer process has drawn sharp criticism, and students are left to suffer.

Students and parents have demanded that transfers should not be carried out without explicit consent, no action should be taken during ongoing legal proceedings and authorities must prioritise students’ academic interests. They have also urged MUHS and concerned authorities to issue a clear and transparent statement on the issue.