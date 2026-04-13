Pune: Unused ₹8.17 Cr For Pashan Lake Raises Questions After Mass Fish Deaths | Video Screengrab

Pune: Serious lapses in the conservation of Pashan Lake have come to light, with an allocated fund of Rs 8.17 crore remaining unutilised for the past two years. The amount was sanctioned under the 15th Finance Commission through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as part of a Rs 21.5 crore package for the conservation of Katraj, Pashan and Jambhulwadi lakes. However, despite growing environmental concerns, no work has been carried out at Pashan Lake.

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The issue has gained urgency following the death of thousands of fish in the lake. During an inspection visit, Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram noted that the 1 MLD capacity sewage treatment plant (STP) at the site was not functioning effectively. As a result, untreated sewage has been flowing directly into the lake, leading to severe water pollution and depletion of oxygen levels, ultimately causing large-scale fish mortality.

Environmentalists have pointed out that timely desilting of the lake could have prevented the ecological damage. However, civic officials have stated that the continuous inflow of sewage -- estimated at around 15 MLD per day -- has prevented the lake from being emptied, making desilting operations difficult.

In the wake of the incident, four officials have been suspended, and a notice has been issued to the consultant appointed for the lake’s conservation. Authorities have indicated that further action will depend on the response received.

The situation also raises questions about earlier conservation efforts. At Katraj Lake, the silt removed last year was reportedly dumped along the banks but was washed back into the lake during the monsoon. The desilting process has now had to be repeated.

The civic body has spent Rs 3.27 crore so far on removing water hyacinth from Pashan Lake, with an additional Rs 1 crore earmarked this year. Despite this, the lake continues to remain covered with the invasive plant, prompting allegations of inefficiency and possible irregularities in expenditure.

Water quality tests conducted after the fish deaths confirmed low oxygen levels, attributed partly to excessive aquatic vegetation.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Pawneet Kaur has been assigned to investigate the incident. The administration has assured that strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the negligence.