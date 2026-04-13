Pune: Sunetra Pawar Flags PMC Ward Restructuring, Writes To Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | Sourced

Pune: The restructuring of ward offices by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has triggered a political and administrative controversy, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar raising serious objections and writing to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Acting on the complaint, the state’s Urban Development Department has sought an urgent report from the civic administration.

The PMC administration recently reorganised 15 ward offices following the municipal elections. However, the move has drawn criticism over alleged political bias and its impact on citizens.

According to political observers, the new structure is likely to give a significant advantage to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is expected to dominate 14 out of the 15 ward committees. In contrast, the Indian National Congress may secure control of only one committee. Despite being the second-largest party in the corporation, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is unlikely to head any ward committee under the revised arrangement.

Sources indicate that an NCP delegation had earlier approached the municipal commissioner regarding the issue. However, it is alleged that the administration did not take corrective steps due to pressure from senior BJP leaders.

In her complaint, Pawar has highlighted the situation in the Vadgaonsheri constituency, pointing out major geographical inconsistencies. Wards 1 and 2, earlier linked to the Yerawada Ward office, have now been merged with the Nagar Road office, while Wards 4, 5 and 6 have been shifted to Yerawada.

Particular concern has been raised over Ward No. 6, which includes Kharadi and Wagholi. Residents of these rapidly growing areas now fall under the Yerawada Ward office, which is located at a considerable distance, forcing citizens to travel far for routine civic services.

Following the complaint, the Urban Development Department has formally asked the PMC to submit a detailed report on the restructuring process. The state government’s intervention indicates that the decision may come under review. If irregularities are found, the administration may be required to make changes, which could bring relief to citizens and alter the political balance within the corporation.