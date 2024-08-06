VIDEO: Pune Woman Injured in Borne Ghat Fall Escapes Action, Three Men Booked |

A young woman from Pune was injured after falling into the valley at Borne Ghat in Thoseghar on the evening of August 3. Despite the tourism ban in Satara district, these young individuals violated the rules. However, the police have registered a case against only three youths, while the injured young woman has not been charged, raising questions.

The incident occurred at Borne Ghat on Ungar Road on Saturday evening, an official said. He mentioned that the woman slipped and fell when she went to attend nature's call amid heavy rains in the region. Home Guards and locals pulled the woman to safety using a rope, the official added. A video of the rescue went viral on social media, showing locals throwing a thick rope down the gorge, with a man descending to lift the woman to safety. The woman suffered injuries and was admitted to a local hospital.

Tourists Ignoring Ban in Satara

Due to increased rainfall in Satara district, tourists visiting the area are endangering their lives. Since the onset of the monsoon, several incidents have occurred, prompting Collector Jitendra Dudi to ban tourism at certain places. Crimes have been registered against violators of this ban.

Despite the district authorities' ban on visiting the tourist spot, the young woman violated the rules. A case has been registered against Abhijit Deshmukh (age 30, Res. Adalat Wada, Satara), Rohan Pawar (Vikasnagar, Satara), and Vikas Rajendra Yewle (Sangam Mahuli, Satara), but not against Nasreen Qureshi for violating the rules.

Nasreen Qureshi was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The police went to take her statement and inquired about the incident. According to the police, she refused to provide information and was rude towards them. Despite this, she has not faced any charges, leading to further questions about the handling of the case.