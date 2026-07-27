VIDEO: Pune University Assistant Professor Recruitment Under Scanner; Candidates Seek Fresh Selection | Sourced

Pune: Allegations of serious irregularities have surfaced in the recruitment process for 133 contractual Assistant Professor posts at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). Aggrieved candidates and activists associated with the Shiv-Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar movement have submitted a memorandum to the university administration, demanding that the recruitment process be cancelled immediately and a fresh, transparent selection process be conducted in accordance with government rules.

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In the memorandum, the candidates questioned why the university published a final selection list for only 110 posts despite issuing a recruitment advertisement for 133 vacancies. They also sought clarification on how the reservation policy applicable to 133 posts was implemented when appointments were announced for only 110 posts.

The complainants alleged irregularities in implementing reservation for persons with disabilities and claimed that objections submitted by candidates were ignored. According to the memorandum, although July 21, 2026, was the last date for submitting objections, the university released the final selection list on the same day without addressing them.

The candidates further alleged that interview marks were awarded arbitrarily. They claimed that some applicants with lower Academic Performance (API/ATR) scores received disproportionately high interview marks, while academically stronger candidates were awarded lower marks and excluded from the final list. They also alleged discrimination against candidates from backward classes and those associated with the Shiv-Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar movement.

The memorandum also raised concerns over the conduct of interviews, alleging that some departments failed to conduct the mandatory teaching demonstration despite it carrying equal weightage with the interview. It further claimed that reservation representatives and the Vice-Chancellor's nominees were absent during interviews in several departments and that women's reservation was not implemented effectively.

The complainants also questioned the evaluation criteria, alleging that the university adopted a 50:50 evaluation ratio instead of the 60:40 ratio prescribed under the Government Resolution dated February 11, 2026.

Calling the alleged irregularities "serious" and damaging to the university's credibility, the complainants demanded that the recruitment process be scrapped and a fresh selection exercise be conducted transparently.

They warned that if the recruitment is not cancelled within eight days, affected candidates and activists will launch an indefinite protest on the SPPU campus. The university administration has not yet issued an official response.