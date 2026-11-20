VIDEO: Pune Station Masters Protest, Demand Vacancies Be Filled | FPJ Photo

Pune: Station masters of the Pune Division, under the banner of the All India Station Masters’ Association (AISMA), staged a protest dharna outside the Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRM) office on Friday under the slogan ‘Chalo Pune – DRM Office’. They accused the railway administration of adopting dictatorial practices and putting employees under undue pressure.

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The protesters raised concerns over staff shortages, increasing workloads, arbitrary transfers and disciplinary action against station masters. They demanded the withdrawal of all chargesheets issued over the past two years, immediate recruitment against vacant posts, an end to irregular transfers and the reinstatement of the second station master at important stations.

Addressing the gathering, Dhananjay Chandratre, a member of the All India Station Masters’ Association, said, “We are not sitting here out of choice. For the past two years, we have been facing harassment, pressure and dictatorial treatment, which has compelled us to take to the streets.”

He claimed that vacancies in the Pune Division had reached 28 to 30 per cent, forcing a single station master to handle responsibilities that were earlier shared by two employees. He also alleged that the mounting workload was affecting employees’ health and compromising operational safety.

“Train operations and passenger numbers have increased, but the number of station masters is declining. Minor mistakes are resulting in major chargesheets. How are we expected to work under such pressure?” he questioned.

Other key demands included discontinuing the 12-hour duty roster, stopping the opening of new stations without sanctioned posts for station masters, implementing proper rosters at newly opened stations, expediting departmental examinations for station masters and restoring the Old Pension Scheme.

The association also demanded an end to what it termed an unjust transfer policy. Warning of further escalation, the protesters said they would intensify the agitation if the administration failed to address their grievances. They said they could consider rail roko protests and a division-wide shutdown, holding the railway administration responsible for any consequences.