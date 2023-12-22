VIDEO: Pune Police's 'Tarang', An Unique Public Program Open From December 22 To 24 |

Pune residents experienced a unique and insightful event at the Pune Police headquarters with the launch of "Tarang," a public-related program organised by the Pune Police. Open to the public, the program is scheduled from December 22 to 24 at the Police Headquarters in Shivajinagar.

At the opening ceremony, the first Pune Police Commissioner addressed the audience, sharing valuable insights into the workings of the police department through an engaging awareness video. The event drew a diverse crowd, including children, senior citizens, and women, all actively participating and enjoying the program.

Among the highlights of Tarang were the 11 stalls set up by the Pune City Police, each dedicated to showcasing different specialised branches and functions of the police force, such as Bharosha Cell, Cyber Crime, Dog Squad, Damini, and others. Through live demonstrations, audiovisual presentations, and interactive exhibits, these stalls aimed to create awareness among the public about the multifaceted roles and responsibilities of the police.

SRPF Pipe Band in all its glory..! Do not miss.



🗓️२२, २३ आणि २४ डिसेंबर २०२३

⏰सकाळी ११ ते रात्री १० वाजेपर्यंत

📍पुणे पोलीस मुख्यालय, शिवाजीनगर#Tarang2023 pic.twitter.com/JXZHPqeKiJ — पुणे शहर पोलीस (@PuneCityPolice) December 22, 2023

#Pune , 𝐎𝐮𝐫 '𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭' 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐆 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐧..and WHAT A START on Day 1..!



🗓️ 22nd, 23rd & 24th Dec 23

⏰11 AM to 10 PM

📍Pune Police HQ, Shivajinagar#Tarang2023 pic.twitter.com/Id7hl6jshY — पुणे शहर पोलीस (@PuneCityPolice) December 22, 2023

Bridging the gap between police force and community

The Pune Police Commissioner, Ritesh Kumar, said, "Tarang is an initiative to bridge the gap between the police force and the community. We want the public to understand our efforts, and this event provides a platform for interactive engagement."

Neeta Mehta (Senior Citizen) said, "It's wonderful to see the police force up close, demonstrating their skills. I feel more connected and assured about our safety after witnessing their dedication."

Kunal Deshmukh said, "The Cyber Crime stall opened my eyes to the potential dangers online. It's great that the police are educating us on how to stay safe in the digital world."

Read Also Pune: Police Commissioner Urges Strict Adherence To School Bus Safety Rules After Recent Incidents

The police official said, "The live demonstration by the Quick Response Team showcases our commitment to ensuring public safety. We are here to protect and serve the community, and events like Tarang help us connect with the people we serve."

In total, Tarang featured 172 stalls, with 11 dedicated to the Pune City Police, covering a range of topics, including historical aspects, technological advancements, and specialized units like the QRT, Police band, Demo and Dog Squad. The event not only provided valuable information but also fostered a sense of community engagement and collaboration between the police force and the public.