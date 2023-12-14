Pune: Police Commissioner Urges Strict Adherence To School Bus Safety Rules After Recent Incidents |

During a meeting of the District School Bus Safety Committee on Wednesday, Pune City Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar directed school bus drivers to strictly adhere to safety rules for transporting students.

The discussion in the meeting was more important after two accidents of the school bus in the last week wherein students were injured in Wagholi and Shikrapur.

He emphasised the need for coordination between schools, the transport department, and the police to prevent accidents and ensure the well-being of students. The Committee was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar Magar, Pune Deputy Regional Transport Officer Sanjeev Bhor, Pimpri Chinchwad Deputy Regional Transport Officer Atul Aade, Baramati Deputy Regional Transport Officer Rajendra Keskar, and education officials.

Commissioner Kumar stressed the importance of frequent inspections and the School Transport Committee ensuring well-trained and ethical drivers. He called for strict action against rule violators and urged all concerned agencies to work in accordance with school bus regulations.

Here's what DCP Magar said

Magar said, "Students play a crucial role in the school community. The school bears the responsibility for their transportation. Auditing the school's transport practices is essential. Teachers and transporters must exercise sensitivity and prevent errors. Local bodies and municipal councils should mandate the establishment of school transport committees in both government and private schools. Vigilance is paramount to proactively prevent untoward incidents. I also urge the transport department and the police to promptly address any observed traffic violations."

Aade highlighted the need for schools to create memoranda of understanding for school bus transportation, ensuring vehicles comply with regulations.

Bhor introduced the https://schoolbussafetypune.org website to facilitate the School Bus Student Transport Committee's work and reported on inspections to curb illegal transportation.

Additionally, the Transport Department inspected 2,214 school buses and 1,478 other vehicles from January 1 to December 11, 2023. Among these, 571 school buses and 379 other vehicles were found guilty, and 47 vehicles were impounded. A fine of INR 1,01,02,000 was collected for rule violations during this enforcement action.