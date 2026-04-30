VIDEO: Pune Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Banned Gutka Consignment Worth ₹80 Lakh | Video Screengrab

In a major crackdown, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune Police seized gutka worth over ₹80 lakh and detained a truck driver transporting the banned substance for illegal sale in the city.

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The action took place near the Khed Shivapur toll plaza, where police intercepted a truck carrying a large consignment of gutka. The seizure included gutkha worth ₹60,22,800, a truck valued at ₹20 lakh, and a mobile phone, taking the total value of seized material to ₹80,32,800.

The accused has been identified as Srisail Tammarao Halke (32), a resident of Umdi in Jat taluka of Sangli district. Police investigations have revealed that two individuals from Pune had allegedly ordered the gutka for distribution and sale within the city.

According to police, the Anti-Narcotics team was patrolling in the Ambegaon area on April 28 when Police Constable Amol Sarde received specific intelligence about a gutka-laden truck heading towards Pune. Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid at Katraj Ghat. However, when the truck did not arrive as expected, the team expanded the search towards Satara Road.

The suspect vehicle was eventually spotted at the Khed Shivapur toll naka, where it was intercepted with the assistance of Rajgad Police. The driver was taken into custody, and the vehicle was seized.

A case has been registered at Rajgad Police Station, and further investigation is underway to trace the two Pune-based individuals who allegedly placed the order.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and other senior officials, with a team led by Senior Police Inspector Wahid Pathan and Assistant Police Inspector Anil Suravase, along with supporting staff and Rajgad Police.