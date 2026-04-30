Pune: Governments Don’t Value Journalists, Says Raj Thackeray; Calls Situation ‘Alarming’

Raj Thackeray | File Photo

Pune: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday raised concerns over the declining value of journalism, saying it is “terrifying” that governments do not respect journalists and that politicians believe they can pressure them into submission.

He was speaking at the Varunraj Bhide Memorial Award ceremony held at New English School on Tilak Road.

Thackeray said journalism has changed over time, but the growing pressure on journalists is a serious concern. He said many journalists want to bring change, but political pressure stops them. He also pointed out that some journalists are leaving the profession to work as personal assistants to ministers.

He said journalists must stand together and support important issues. According to him, unity is necessary to resist pressure. He warned that those in power benefit when journalists remain divided. He added that power is not permanent and situations will change.

Thackeray suggested that journalists should stop covering people who try to intimidate them. He said journalists must build their own influence and strength. Only then will they be respected.

Thackeray also criticised the current situation of land ownership in Maharashtra. He said the earlier idea of “land to the tiller” has now changed into “land to whoever sees it". He alleged that politicians and wealthy individuals are grabbing land.

He further claimed that some Marathi schools are being shut down to capture valuable land in prime locations. He urged citizens to question who is targeting these properties. He also mentioned that issues like delimitation are being pushed under the cover of women’s reservation.

Thackeray ended by saying journalism will not end, but journalists must overcome internal differences and work together to protect their profession.