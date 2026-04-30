Pune: Bibwewadi Woman Ends Life After Illicit Affair In Gym Sparks Husband's Humiliation

Bibwewadi Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A 34-year-old woman died by suicide in Bibwewadi after alleged harassment, assault, and public humiliation linked to a gym trainer she knew, police said. The incident took place between the evening of 27th April and the early morning of 28th April.

The deceased is a resident of Vighnahar Nagar in Bibwewadi. Based on a complaint filed by her husband at Bibwewadi Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate), police have arrested gym trainer Sachin Mohan Junnarkar and his wife. Four others have been booked in this case.

According to police, the deceased worked as a receptionist at a gym where Sachin Junnarkar was employed as a trainer. During this time, he allegedly lured her into a relationship, and they both had an affair. Police said that despite both being married, he developed close ties with her and later began harassing her.

On the evening of 27th April, the accused, including Sachin and his wife, allegedly forced their way into Monali’s house. They verbally abused and physically assaulted both the deceased and her husband. The couple was allegedly humiliated in front of others during the incident.

Following the assault, the couple approached a nearby police outpost. Police issued a medical memo, and they sought treatment before returning home. Later, the accused allegedly called the deceased and threatened her against filing a complaint, warning of serious consequences.

Mental Stress Led To Drastic Step…

Police said the threats and earlier assault caused severe mental stress to the deceased. Late that night, while her husband was asleep, she wrote a suicide note and hanged herself at home using a ceiling hook.

In the note, the deceased reportedly stated that her husband had to suffer humiliation because of her and that she held herself responsible. The complaint says she could not cope with the public assault and the distress it caused to her family.

Police have registered a case against all six accused, and further investigation is underway.